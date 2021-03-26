ROH star EC3 recently spoke with WhatCulture to hype up today’s 19th Anniversary pay per view, where the former world champion will be taking on Jay Briscoe in singles-action. During the interview the man who chooses his own narrative compared the backstage morale between WWE, IMPACT, and ROH. Hear his thoughts below.

Says he hasn’t gotten a feel at ROH because of their pandemic precautions:

As far as the vibe and the ambience and the atmosphere [in Ring of Honor], it’s hard to say just based on doing this business in a totally different way with quarantines, so there’s not the locker room rapport you’re building with everybody or having conversations and you’re not surrounded by people all the time because you have to make amends for the pandemic. So, it’s a different atmosphere and I think when things return to normal which they should, then I’ll get more of a vibe for it, but from what I can say, there’s a lot of pride here. There’s supposed honor, we’ll see.

Says he really enjoyed IMPACT’s backstage atmosphere while WWE’s was soul crushing: