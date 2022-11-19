WWE has brought in the likes of Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, Johnny Knoxville, Mr. T, and Shaquille O’Neal to compete at WrestleMania.

One former WWE Superstar who isn’t open to having celebrities involved in professional wrestling is EC3, who gave his opinion during Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Outlaws podcast.

“I think when you deal with high-level celebs that are complete narcissists, what has Bad Bunny done besides have a couple of hit songs? He’s probably coddled to and given everything. They can never give on the way out, whoever gets over. Bad Bunny can’t do the job on the way out. Bad Bunny’s got a show in two weeks; he can’t be beaten now.” “Tyson Fury is a Heavyweight Champion boxer; he can’t go to Saudi [Arabia] and lose. You’re just putting yourself in a terrible position where you’re sending them off to a match with a bad finish, and nobody gets over, and that makes the casual viewer tune off.”

