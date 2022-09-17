IMPACT superstar Eddie Edwards recently joined the Tapped Out Podcast Network to hype up next month’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, where the Honor No More leader will challenge Josh Alexander for the promotion’s top prize, the IMPACT world championship. Highlights from Edwards’ interview can be found below.

Says he couldn’t ask for a better spot than challenging for the world title at Bound For Glory:

“I couldn’t ask for a better spot, a better position to be in, to be able to go into that with my chance to win that World Title for a third time. You know, leading up to this I feel myself and Honor No More in general, I feel like we’re all in the right groove right now. I feel like the momentum is all on my side and Honor No More’s side going into this.”

How Josh Alexander is a great world chamion:

“And Josh, he is a great champion, he’s a great Impact World Champion, there’s no doubt about it and I respect everything that he’s done. I mean, he did it the right way, you know? He fought and he clawed his way to Impact, it took him however many years, 14 years to get to Impact before getting a shot. And that was just to get to Impact, he did all that. Fought through all his injuries, broken neck and everything. He makes it to Impact and he then he becomes the Impact World Champion. That is something that I respect because you know, I feel that I went through the same type of thing. So his journey is something I truly respect but unfortunately for him, Bound for Glory, I’m going to turn that dream into a nightmare when I win that World Title the third time.”

Where he thinks Honor No More ranks in IMPACT’s long history of factions:

“I think that our history book has yet to be written. You know, Itis not all said and done with us so we won’t know until the end, which I don’t see happening anytime soon. But as of right now, I feel that we have a chance to be the best faction that ever has stepped foot in Impact Wrestling. But only time will tell on that.”

Thinks former ROH star Shane Taylor would be a great fit in Honor No More:

“You know, we always have the applications out. We’re always looking to expand and spread our message. The more people we have to spread the message, the more people we can turn to our side, to the correct side on this war the better. So I mean, Shane could be a great prospect to join with Honor No More.”

