Eddie Kingston is still your NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion.
The Mad King defeated Wheeler Yuta at this evening’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago, where he won after connecting with his signature spinning backfist. This marks Kingston’s first defense of the title since he won it in Japan. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
