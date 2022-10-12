AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently spoke with TV Insider about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included the Mad King discussing how much he’s learned since joining the promotion back in 2020, stating that a major company is much different than working in the independent circuit. That and more from Kingston’s interview can be found in the highlights below.

How the independents are much different from a major promotion as talents police themselves:

“I make missteps every time I’m there, to be honest with you. I’m still learning that this is a different world. It’s still professional wrestling, but the backstage stuff, which I don’t like to tweet about or talk about — you got to get used to it. It’s a different world compared to the independents. The independents are very outlaw. We don’t have HR there. We police ourselves. I learn every day. That’s where I have grown. I’m able to now be open and learn. There are different ways of doing things that can help the locker room and also keep my mental sanity. I don’t want to be angry. I want to save all that anger and energy for my opponent or what I’m doing that night.”

What’s next for him in AEW:

“There is no list. If you’re a bad human being, if you’re a disgusting person in that locker room — and this is the most I’ll say without tweeting or talking any backstage stuff — you guys know who you are. I’m attacking you. Watch your backs.”