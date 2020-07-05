Edge Discusses WrestleMania 36 Match Against Randy Orton: “A Lot Of What Randy And I Had To Do On That Day Was On The Fly”

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was a recent guest on the Cheap Heat podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his WrestleMania 36 matchup against Randy Orton. Highlights are below.

Shaking off criticism of the WrestleMania match:

I don’t really concern myself..sometimes I just consider the source right and if I can have my peers you know enjoy it then and then I feel like okay. You know, because they’ve been in there and they’ve done it. So they know kind of the thought process of how it feels to be in there and a lot of what Randy and I had to do on that day was on the fly because a lot of our plans involved going outside and going on the roof with the Performance Center and all of these things fall by the time we filmed. It was still daylight. When it’s going to air it’s not.

How they called everything on the fly and set it up more like a fight:

Okay crap, we got a wing it so what you saw was two guys without saying a word to each other winging 41 minutes or whatever of a fight. So everything could have been hurt so we just had to go. What you got was two guys just going in and fighting. When people say, ‘well I’ll get was just a fight.’ Well yeah, think of the sort of point supposed to be a fight this guy dropped my wife with an RKO.

Coming back after nine years:

After nine years and a triple fusion in my neck, I went out there for 41 minutes. People complained that Bill [Goldberg] and Brock [Lesnar] go out and do four [minutes]. So what is it? What do you want? I’m going to bust my ass and I’m going to try and give you the best product I possibly can because I’m not gonna phone it in. To me, that’s what WrestleMania was, that’s what Backlash was.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)