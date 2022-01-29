WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with WTOP to hype this evening’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where the R-Rated superstar teams with his wife, fellow Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, to take on The Miz and Maryse in mixed-tag team action. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he stopped watching the product after his retirement:

“For a while, I didn’t watch, period. That was my mourning period.”

On his transition from wrestling superstar to working actor:

“It was still difficult, but it would have been a very emotional roller coaster if I didn’t understand that was it. I had to come to terms with it. Luckily, acting fell into my lap, so I was able to dive into another creative outlet. I think if I didn’t have that, it would have been a far different decade for me.”

Says he never assumed he would get to work with his wife, Beth Phoenix:

“Even when I got the OK to come back, we never assumed that we would interact on screen,”