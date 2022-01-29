Fightful Select has released a new report with a ton of notes ahead of this evening’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view from St. Louis.

-At one point WWE had interest in bringing in CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, for this women’s Rumble matchup. Lana has not been spotted in town, and is most likely not going to compete.

-Neither Asuka nor Kairi Sane have been spotted in St. Louis, but there were internal talks of using them for the Rumble match as well.

-Shane McMahon was out and about on Friday evening, and Latin rap sensation Bad Bunny was seen headed to St. Louis early Saturday for his participation in the show, which is still unknown.

-Rehearsals for the show took place late in the week, with several alternates on hand in case someone was unable to compete. Jillian Hall was one unadvertised name that was present at rehearsals, most likely as an alternate. Also there were additional members from the Jackass film who were brought in.

-Most of the talent from SmackDown did not arrive until late last night. Molly Holly and Shane Helms were in town by Friday afternoon. Fit Finlay is also present, with the report mentioning that he has a ton of experience producing Rumble matchups.

-There was a discussion at some point of adding pre-show matches to the card. Whether that happens has yet to be determined.