WWE issued the following press release revealing ticket details about the Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 38, which takes place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas. Check it out below .

Tickets for the post WrestleMania edition of Monday Night Raw will go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM Central via Ticketmaster.com. Monday Night Raw will take place Monday, April 4 live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The event will be broadcast live on USA Network.

Information on additional WrestleMania Week events including Friday Night Smackdown, Hall of Fame & NXT Stand & Deliver will be announced in the near future.