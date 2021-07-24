WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently appeared on the Kurt Angle Show where the R-Rated Superstar and the Olympic Hero spoke about all things pro-wrestling, including Edge’s thoughts on lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio, and how he believes without someone of Mysterio’s caliber talent like Daniel Bryan would not have gotten over in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls Rey Mysterio a legend:

Rey Mysterio, he gets credit, but it’s still not the credit he deserves. I think because he’s been so consistent for so long, that he’s not appreciated to his full extent and I don’t know if he will be fully appreciated until he retires. When there’s no Rey Mysterio on the show, they’ll go ‘But wait? We need Rey.’ I think as a writer, as a company, as a fan, as a colleague, although I think colleagues and peers appreciate him more than anyone else because they truly fully grasp and understand it. That dude, for his style and what he’s done, to still even be in there at all let alone at the level that he’s performing at, he just did a Hell in a Cell with Roman Reigns. The term legend is thrown around a lot, dudes a legend. He’s a living legend and one day people will fully fully latch onto how special Rey Mysterio is.

Says without Mysterio talents like Daniel Bryan wouldn’t have broken through:

Think about all the hurdles and obstacles he’s knocked down and how he changed an industry, because without him, I don’t think Daniel Bryan breaks through. And a lot of talents like that, I think Rey Mysterio is the reason that can happen. He proved it can work and people would buy it and pay to see it.

