During his interview with SI, Edge spoke highly of his return matches against Randy Orton. Here’s what he had to say:

After not wrestling for nearly nine years, my first two matches were something like 36 minutes and 44 minutes. Maybe that was biting off a little more than I could chew. My body responded by saying, ‘Hey dumbass, what are you doing?’ There was a lot of pressure with that match. You need an audience in a big arena for a match like that, which we obviously didn’t have. We were the guinea pigs for piped-in sound, and that was another hurdle. Looking back, especially considering the circumstances, I am very proud of that match.

Credit: SI.