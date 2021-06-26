WWE Hall of Famer Edge has returned to SmackDown.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX closed with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns giving his State of the Universal Title Address, which came after his celebration over last Friday’s Hell In a Cell match with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio. Paul Heyman spoke during the main event segment and talked about how Reigns had taken out the entire division in less than a year, naming Edge, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios. Heyman then said they were being forced to do something they’d never done before because they have no other choice as there’s no one else left to challenge Reigns. That’s when the music hit and out came Edge to a big pop.

This was Edge’s first appearance since the WrestleMania 37 main event, which saw Reigns retain over Bryan and Edge in a Triple Threat. Edge rushed the ring and brawled with Reigns, sending him back out of the ring. Edge delivered a flying clothesline from the apron, and then slammed Reigns into the announce table over and over. Edge brought it back into the ring but Reigns met him with a Superman Punch. Reigns went to use a chair, but Edge stopped him with a Spear. Edge then placed the chair under Reigns’ head and brought another chair in, but Jimmy Uso knocked him off the apron and continued the attack at ringside. Edge fought back and sent Uso into the steel ring steps. Edge then put Uso through the barrier with a Spear. Edge returned to the ring but Heyman and Reigns had already retreated to the stage. Edge yelled out and declared that if Reigns wants him, he’s right here.

It was recently reported that Edge would be returning to SmackDown to work SummerSlam as a babyface, likely in a match against Seth Rollins. He’s also scheduled for several upcoming WWE shows.

Rollins appeared on tonight’s SmackDown and teamed with Bayley for a win over SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Cesaro. Rollins then confronted Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, and tried to make the case for being Reigns’ next challenger. Pearce said they were not ready to make that decision yet, and Deville said they take it under advisement.

While Edge vs. Rollins has been rumored for SummerSlam, Reigns defending against a returning John Cena is also expected. WWE still has the Money In the Bank pay-per-view to take place on July 18, before SummerSlam is held on August 21.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Edge, Reigns and Rollins after this, but we will keep you updated.

