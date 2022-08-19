After years of retirement due to a neck injury, Edge resumed wrestling for WWE in 2020.

The torn triceps that the WWE Hall of Famer sustained during his battle against Randy Orton at Backlash 2020 required seven months of recovery time after undergoing surgery.

Edge disclosed that he worked on the WWE creative team for three weeks while hurt while speaking on Busted Open Radio.

“I’d like to think everybody there knows I’m there, so what do you need? Do you want advice on something? They know I’m wide open. I don’t have my own locker room. I don’t have a bus. I’m in with the boys and we’re talking and we’re working through things.”

“When I was down when I tore my tricep, initially they wanted me to be on the creative team. I tried it for like three weeks and I felt like if I’m a talent, I shouldn’t be in there. You know, I didn’t want to ostracize myself and it didn’t feel right. So I said, well, who needs help with promos. Give me seven people and I’ll zoom with them an hour a day and I will try and help them find a semblance of something that they can connect to and it will translate in the promo, because I find if you have one element of truth in a promo, you can bite into it and it should flavor the rest. So that is fascinating to me and that’s fun.”

“I got helped so often early in my career by the Bad News Browns, the Rick Martels, and the Sweet Daddy Sikis, and the Ron Hutchisons, and the Bret Harts, that if I’m in a position now to be able to parlay some of that knowledge and experience that I’ve had from 30 years of doing this, then that’s another one of the layers of this cake that I wanted to come back and be able to do.”