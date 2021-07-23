Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing a huge eight-man tag team matchup between Violence Unlimited and La Faccion Ingobernable for the August 20th Glory By Honor night one event, which takes place from the 2300 arena in Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

The last time Violence Unlimited and La Faccion Ingobernable squared off, the match ended in total chaos.

That was a six-man tag bout in April. There figures to be an even greater level of brutality and destruction when the two factions collide in an eight-man tag match at Glory By Honor Night 1 on Aug. 20 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

On that night, Violence Unlimited’s Brody King, Tony Deppen and ROH World Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson and Homicide will go to war with La Faccion Ingobernable’s RUSH, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Kenny King and Bestia del Ring.

VU and LFI have been engaged in a three-way faction war (along with The Foundation) ever since VU debuted by attacking LFI at the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view in March.

In the most recent meeting between VU and LFI members, Lee defeated Deppen to regain the ROH World Television Title.

Meanwhile, Brody King still has a score to settle with RUSH and his family. Brody appeared to be on the verge of defeating then-ROH World Champion RUSH at Final Battle in December before RUSH’s brother, Lee, distracted the referee, and their father, Bestia del Ring, smashed a chair over his head and cost him the match.

Who will win the next battle in the faction war? Join us live or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

GLORY BY HONOR

NIGHT 1: FRIDAY, AUG. 20

BELL TIME: 7 PM ET

2300 ARENA

2300 S SWANSON ST.

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION BANDIDO vs. FLIP GORDON

ROH PURE TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION JONATHAN GRESHAM (W/JAY LETHAL) vs. RHETT TITUS (W/TRACY WILLIAMS)

EIGHT-MAN TAG MATCH

VIOLENCE UNLIMITED (BRODY KING, TONY DEPPEN, CHRIS DICKINSON & HOMICIDE) vs. LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE (RUSH, DRAGON LEE, KENNY KING & BESTIA DEL RING)