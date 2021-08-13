NWA star Elijah “Da Pope” Burke recently appeared on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast where the former Television champion spoke about his love of WWE’s Dolph Ziggler, comparing the Dirty Dawg to the legendary Mr. Perfect. Hear Pope’s full thoughts on the subject below.

On getting to work with several legends of the industry including Sting, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair:

Little known history fact, I was wrestling alongside Sting and Kevin Nash, and we were about to take on Jeff Jarrett, Samoa Joe, and Hulk Hogan. That was, in TNA at the time, that was going to be it for me. For me to take the boot from Hogan? Come on. I wrestled Ric Flair in a tag match on ECW while he was there. I never got to take Dusty [Rhodes] elbow.

Says he would love to have a match with Dolph Ziggler:

Dream match, I’ll give a shoutout to a current guy who I just love and never got to face; Dolph Ziggler. He’s excellent. When you think of Dolph, you think of Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig. Dolph is like the closest (to that). The boy is just good.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)