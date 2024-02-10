Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about whether Brock Lesnar will ever wrestle again after being tied to the Vince McMahon sexual abuse and sex trafficking allegations.

“Yeah, I imagine it. I mean, maybe in Japan, yeah. Because they’re not fully out of care. The culture over there is so much different. They’re not paying close attention. You don’t have political correctness. And I don’t mean that in a divisive way. You don’t have the kind of awareness and focus that the media puts on things that we consume every day. Over there that you do here. So do you see a scenario where somebody could offer no rock a big chunk of cash to go over performance Japan where the audience isn’t going to be, you know, turned off by it? Maybe. But look at Brock, mean that, and you pointed it out in our first attempt to do this show this morning. Brock’s never been a public person. He’s come out publicly and said he just didn’t like people right first to be alone. A man I joke around with, see, I live in the middle of nowhere, Wyoming, where I’m familiar with where Brock lifts. He used to hunt up in that area and traveled through the years. He’s a remote. He really is in the middle of nowhere. And I prefer that. So I don’t think he’s motivated to be a public person or is going to try to reclaim his fame, if you will, for lack of a better term. And he’s got enough money. He doesn’t need it. Obviously, he was going to get back involved in the business again, but if you can put five or seven or $8 million in your bank account after putting in a couple of days’ work, who’s not going to do that if you’re physically capable of doing it, whether you love the business or not. If you’re smart, you’ll stack that cash and go buy another farm, buy another one of those $700,000 John Deere tractors or whatever they are. Plant more potatoes or soybeans or alfalfa, whatever it is you do on your farm. That’s what I would think Brock is going to do. I don’t think there’s any motivation to try to resurrect his career. He doesn’t need to beat us like it anyway.”