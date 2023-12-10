Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about The Acolytes in WWE, which were made up of JBL and Farooq.

“I didn’t dig The Acolytes whole thing. I don’t know; I was just uncomfortable with the whole presentation. We’ll get to that more towards the end. I don’t want to say blasphemy but to use religion as a premise in professional wrestling. It was just too uncomfortable for me to get behind, regardless of how well it was done. I get it, I understand it, and it was very consistent with what WWE was doing to kind of break them. The mold of WWE that had been so ingrained in the audience for so long when all other programming was kiddie programming. Teens and preteens. And now they’re going after an 18-to 49-year-old demo. So they’re going to extremes to get that attention, much like Howard Stern did as a shock jock on the radio. I get it; I understand it. Doesn’t make it comfortable for me. We’ve seen it recently with MJF introducing a religion, particularly at a very, very, very inopportune time. But it backfired.”

