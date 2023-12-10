“The Resident Mean Girl” and “The Best in the World” crossed paths backstage at the Total Mortgage Arena in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Following her return at the NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event, Cora Jade was being interviewed backstage by Kelly Kincaid when CM Punk approached her.

Jade met Punk many years ago and began crying upon seeing her childhood hero.

When reuniting backstage at the final WWE NXT PLE of the year this weekend, Punk popped in on Jade’s interview to tell her that he’s proud of her and that his wife, AJ Lee, is also proud of her as well.

Jade choked up after Punk told her to stop and smell the roses and know that NXT is her house now. “April is proud of you, too,” he added.

Check out CM Punk and Cora Jade’s backstage interaction from NXT Deadline 2023 and their past photo referenced above via the tweets and videos embedded below.

I hope #WWE chronicles the Cora Jade and CM Punk reunion. #NXTDeadline pic.twitter.com/tYDuGCgbX4 — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) December 10, 2023