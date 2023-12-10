Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about the war between WWE and WCW. Here are the highlights:

On WCW running the astrodome for Nitro so often:

“It was still exciting. You know, as I’ve mentioned here before, we didn’t high-five each other all the way home. Based on the live attendance, it was part of our success. The focus of Nitro was the television product. And, of course, we appreciated it. Those in the accounting department very much appreciated the 31,000 people in attendance. But for me, my focus was really on the show itself. Now you’ve. Talked about what was, you know, we’re live on Nitro against the tape show. That’s really going to be interesting. Yeah, but I’m curious. Do you know what the ratings ultimately were for this show?”

On the buried alive match concept:

“It still sounds corny as hell to me. I don’t get it. I don’t get that kind of a match. It just doesn’t work for me personally. I can’t connect to it, but clearly. There’s a large segment of the audience that could and did.”

