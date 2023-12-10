Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about The Ultimate Warrior and whether he was a good wrestler.

“No, he was good at bodybuilding. Maybe that was just one of those things where Vince [McMahon] said, ‘I’m going to prove that I can make anybody a star.’ Because this guy, you know, obviously he was dedicated and it takes a lot of work and discipline to build a body like that. I get that, and I can appreciate that. That doesn’t make you a [good] wrestler.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also talked about Hulk Hogan.

“Who determines who gets pushed and who doesn’t? Right? Well, who’s going to get the time, the Hulkster was great on the mic. You know, he wasn’t bad in the ring, but I’m sorry, he was really good on the microphone.”

