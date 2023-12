Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Utica, NY at the Adirondack Bank Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

LA Knight & Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa.

Alpha Academy defeated Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER won a Fatal-Four Way over Ricochet, Bronson Reed and The Miz.

Cody Rhodes defeated WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest in a Utica Street Fight after a superplex through a table.

Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler.

Drew McIntyre defeated Jey Uso.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura.