TNA have announced two big matchups for its January 14th Snake Eyes television taping from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will take place one night after the promotion’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

New AEW signee Will Ospreay will clash with former world champion Josh Alexander at the event, which will be a rematch from the two men’s showdown at the Bound For Glory fallout taping.

Then, top NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada will team with MCMG (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) to battle Eddie Edwards, Moose, and Brian Myers in six-man tag action. This will be Okada’s first match for TNA in over a decade.