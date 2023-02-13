While speaking on Keepin’ It 100, Eric Bischoff talked about a wide range of topics including Cody Rhodes, who will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 39.

Bischoff put over WWE for the way they’ve pushed Rhodes and believes WWE has done this to make AEW stars think they should’ve jumped first.

“I’m going to put my conspiracy right on here because I’ve been in the room and heard certain conversations throughout my entire career. Enough of them to lead me to believe there’s always a little something else behind the scenes. But how sweet if, look, I’m gonna talk about if it was me, all right? If I was running WWE and this AEW thing comes along and there’s this, you know, little fight going back and forth, (…) But now if I’m me and I see Cody get there and go and make me go, ‘oh man, I wish I would’ve listened a little more.’ Here’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna bring him back and I’m gonna make him the biggest star ever in about seven minutes so that everybody in AEW is going, ‘damn, I should’ve jumped first.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda