During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on AEW debuting in the NYC market. Here’s what he had to say:

I was completely unfamiliar with the Arthur Ashe Stadium up until recently. Obviously, never been there and I didn’t even know it really existed, to be honest with you. I’ll watch the US Open and there are certain tennis events I like to watch. But I never pay attention to the venue. Then when I heard AEW was going to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, I was liked it’s frickin’ New York and they’re gonna do a big event in New York and that’s gonna be a good move because it’s New York. It helps brand the product in a good way. And then I saw the stills of Arthur Ashe, and I was like this place is perfect for wrestling. It’s got that deep kind of bowl look, so kudos to the team for choosing that venue because it was a brilliant choice.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.