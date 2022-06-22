On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on the upcoming Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns WWE Universal championship matchup happening at SummerSlam, a rematch from this year’s WrestleMania 38 main event. Check out why Bischoff is excited to see the showdown in the highlights below.

Says he’s interested in seeing the match again because this is not the same old Brock:

“I can’t wait to see it. I know they’ve wrestled seven times or whatever it is – seven, eight, 20, whatever. It doesn’t matter. Remember when Brock came back most recently, when it was first announced that Brock was coming back? I think it was on 83 Weeks, I said, ‘You know what, it’s not gonna do anything for me. If he’s gonna come back as the same old Brock – the man killer, one dimensional, no promos, go out and eat people and spit them out, go home – it’s not gonna do a thing for me.”

How Lesnar has not had to rely on Paul Heyman:

“We’ve seen that guy. A lot of him. This is not that guy. This Brock Lesnar is a completely different Brock Lesnar in many respects. He’s a different character. He’s having more fun when he goes out there. He’s not relying on Paul [Heyman].”

Says he thinks the match will be awesome:

“He’s cutting a lot of his own promos. He’s coming to the ring looking and feeling like the Brock Lesnar that I know. I’m not suggested I know him real well, but he’s a farmer cowboy. He’s coming out there with a different vibe. So yes, we’ve seen the match before, but we haven’t seen this character before. So let’s just wait and see. I’m not against it. I think it’s awesome.”

