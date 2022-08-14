WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri about Triple H being the new head of WWE creative, and how he is very optimistic that the company will improve its weekly television product, something he doesn’t believe AEW is on the right track of doing. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he doesn’t think WWE needs him with Triple H in charge:

No, because there’s no need for me. What I have to contribute at this point is — we’re beginning to see on television. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last 10 years of wrestling has bored the F outta me. I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested, I talked about it. I’ve been in the business for 35 years. Damn, I want to be excited about the business. But it’s just bored me to death for such a long time.

How he briefly had hopes that AEW would be strong episodic television:

I had a little bit of hope with AEW. I had some hope there. I thought, ‘Oh, man,’ I mean, up until probably six months ago, or eight months ago, I kind of threw in the towel, because I started seeing the same pattern of whatever over and over again. I’d go, ‘Okay, something different, something different.’ But there’s been nothing different out of WWE either. I’ve been pretty critical of WWE as well. I make more headlines when I’m critical of AEW, but I’m actually just as critical of WWE. But now I’m seeing that, and maybe just because I’m getting a little bit of an indication that something really good is coming, I’m overly excited. But if I’m right, then what the hell would I have to contribute? But they don’t need me. That discipline and that story structure and a commitment to the format and episodic television is the one thing that separated me from everybody else that was doing it for a long time. But if they’re figuring that out in WWE hell, they don’t need to spend the plane ticket on me.

