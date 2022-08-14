Ariya Daivari has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Fightful Select broke the news earlier today revealing that the former WWE star is on a full-time contract with AEW, and is factored into plans that are already in motion. Daivari has been appearing regularly for the promotion, including the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, and has since formed the Trustbusters group, which consists of himself, Sonny Kiss, Slim J, and the also recently signed Parker Bordeaux.

Daivari isn’t just signed as a talent. He was the producer for the well-received ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter tag team match from Dynamite a few weeks ago. WWE did get Daivari a trial run as a producer but they ended up not keeping him in that role, which freed him up to do AEW full-time.

The report also mentions certain talents who are not officially under an AEW/ROH contract despite making appearances. This includes Alex Zayne and the voice of ROH, Ian Riccaboni. Riccaboni is actually on his previous ROH contract prior to the company’s sale to Tony Khan. He does wish to remain with ROH in the future.

