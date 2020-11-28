On the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast former wrestling promoter and personality Eric Bischoff spoke about the upcoming Hulk Hogan biopic for Netflix. Hear what he had to say below.

Says that the film is in the late stages of development:

The project is still technically in development, meaning it’s not scheduled for production. There’s no casting going on. There’s no scheduling going on. It’s still in, I would say, the late stages of development. So it’s not a done deal by any stretch of the imagination. I wish it was, because I’d be out looking for a new truck. But it’s not.

Says his involvement in the project is already done:

The bulk of my involvement honestly was in the early, early, early phases. All my heavy lifting has already been done.

On the trifecta of director Todd Phillips, writer Scott Silver, and leading man Chris Hemsworth attached:

When you have the trifecta of Todd Phillips, who’s one of the more sought-after directors in Hollywood, [writer] Scott Silver, same could be said easily, and then it’s not that hard to get a guy like Chris Hemsworth. Well, I shouldn’t say it’s not that hard. It becomes a little easier to attract a top, top, top, top level actor when you’ve got top, top level directors and writers … That’s called packaging, and I think the packaging is what got this movie off the ground. That took place two years ago.

How COVID-19 is affecting production:

The biggest holdup right now folks, is [COVID-19]. This is a big movie, by the way. It’s a wrestling based movie. So guess what you need to have in a wrestling based movie—a crowd! Where are you going to do that? You can’t even have ten people at your house for Thanksgiving right now. So until that part of it is figured out, it’s likely that this project is going to stay kind of right where it is, which is really far down the line. I don’t want to sound like it’s not going to happen. It’s going to happen.

