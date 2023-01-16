Eric Bischoff has repeatedly criticized AEW for having poor storylines and having matches for the sake of it.

While speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff talked about the one thing that makes him have a glimmer of hope for AEW, which is having UFC’s Dana White’s Slap League be the new program following Dynamite, something that could help boost Dynamite’s second-hour ratings.

“I have no idea, there are a lot of things that suggest to me, it’s probably not a great franchise for them, but the one thing that suggests that it is, is they were, at least up until recently, maybe they still are, they’re apparently looking for bumper programming.” “They’re looking for a lead-in, and they’re looking for a lead-out, with Dana White’s slap league or whatever that’s called. That at least indicates to me that they want to try to build on the franchise, and that’s a glimmer of hope for me if I was in AEW.”

Bischoff added the real challenge now for AEW is the ad rates.

