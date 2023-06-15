Erick Redbeard opens up about his experience working on the hit Netflix series I Think You Should Leave.

The outrageous sketch show from creator Tim Robinson has become one of Netflix’s most popular programs, with the latest season now available to stream. Featured on this season is multi-time WWE tag team champion Erick Redbeard. The former Wyatt Family member spoke with Wrestling Headlines for an exclusive interview about his experience and what it was like to work with the outlandish Tim Robinson.

So I didn’t know much about the show and I got an audition and it was for earlier in the third season. I like everything. If I get an audition for something, I watch the person’s work cause I want to know who or what they do. I want to get the tone of what they do, how outrageous things are. And this show, it’s outrageous. And then I got this audition for a wrestler and I’ve always tried to like stay away from doing typecast. I’m gonna be the wrestler, but I mean the show’s so crazy and wacky. Like if you watch it, you know, you get to definitely see a completely different side of me then you probably ever seen.

Redbeard then transitions into talking about why he loves acting as it gives him the opportunity to show off another side of his persona, one that wrestling fans are not used to.

Doing stuff like that, it’s fun. That’s what I love most about acting. I can play all different types of characters that are not my wrestling character and you know, it’s great. It’s fun. Like, I love it, I love tapping into the the emotional side of like roles. But like when these comedies happens…you can ask my daughter, my wife will tell you…I’m a dork. We’re doing all these weird things at home. I’m like, well what’s the difference that the world sees it?

When asked about the kind of roles he would like to step into Redbeard claims that he just wants a chance to create some interesting characters and work with directors who bet on themselves.

So, I’ve always strived to just do everything one step at a time. I’m not trying to, you know, be like, I wanna be a lead Marvel character or something. Sure. I just want a chance to show awesome creative characters and whether it be those independent films that are put down on Tribeca or Sundance, you know, very character driven dramas. I’m a big fan of like those directors that basically bet 100% on themselves. It’s a small crew, small budget, but sometimes those, those movies get wide acclaim and make tons of money and and it’s all because everyone behind it takes pay cuts to just create this masterpiece. But I take everything one step at a time. You try to go from like a guest star to a recurring, to a series regular, to a supporting, to a supporting lead and then eventually everybody wants, like WWE, everybody wants to be the the main event the lead.

He adds that due to his size he is a unique individual on-screen, one that differs from other famous leading men like the Rock and Batista.

I’ve never seen a six foot eight, 315 pound leading man. You can talk about Batista, you can talk about the Rock. They’re all shorter. That’s what I love about my type and who I am. I don’t see it on television. I don’t see like the, the struggling father whose wife just died in a car wreck and he’s sobbing trying to figure out how to get everything together cuz you don’t see that side of guys like me and roles that I would love to tackle that trauma and having to overcome and persevere in, in the light of everything and find something good.

Check out the full interview below.