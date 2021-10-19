I recently sat-down with IMPACT star John Skyler ahead of this Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay per view in Las Vegas, where Skyler will be competing in a six-way match to crown the first ever Digital Media champion. Highlights from our talk, including the full video interview, can be found below.

What it was about IMPACT that attracted him to join their ranks:

I’ve been wrestling for 13 years, I’ve been all over the world. And for the last 13 years, I’ve been told no pretty much by every major wrestling company. And I knew that one day if I just kept grinding and stayed the course that you know, eventually those no’s would become yes’s. And there became a point in my career where it was almost at a crossroads. It’s time to sink or swim. Either I stay the path and let my name John Skyler continue to be received as what it is, or I had the chance to go somewhere and break that perception and become a star and capitalize on opportunities. And really the best fit for me at that time making that decision was Impact Wrestling. I felt like I had a lot to offer. I feel like I still have a lot to offer. And right now more than ever, you know, it could not have worked out better, because I debuted for Impact in front of our first live crowd back with fans. So I didn’t have to debut in an empty arena. I beat Matt Cardona in my debut, I had the great series of matches with Laredo kid right out of the gate. I’m happy with gambling on myself. And that’s a huge thing that guys talk about now is gambling on yourself. You know, Impact Wrestling was the perfect fit for me. And I’m very thankful that I’ve turned a no into a yes. And I’m going to continue to turn those into yes’s. The world doesn’t stop now that I’m signed. Now it just, if anything is the road here, it gets harder.

What it meant for him to defeat Matt Cardona in his Impact debut:

It’s all about making a good first impression. And I think that was the best first impression I could have possibly made was defeating somebody that is not only popular in Impact, but popular across the entire wrestling scene. Matt Cardona, you know, to defeat such such an established guy my first night in I mean, it we’re off to the races after that, right? Essentially, I should be a made man. And again, I’m never gonna rest on my laurels. That’s something that a lot of people are going to learn about me very quickly, is you know, I’m not ever going to be content. And probably until the day I leave this earth, I will never be content with what I’m doing. I’m going to constantly try to make steps forward and steps forward and steps forward. And really, Matt Cardona was nothing more than the first stepping stone for John Skyler and Impact Wrestling.If people thought that that was a huge achievement. They haven’t seen nothing yet.

How he’s excited to perform for the Impact fans in Las Vegas at Bound For Glory: