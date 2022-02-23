AEW has announced that FTW champion Ricky Starks will be taking on the Dark Order’s 10 (Preston Vance) in a Face of the Revolution qualifier match, where the winner advances to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view.

Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Keith Lee have already qualified for the ladder match at Revolution. Check out an updated lineup for Dynamite below.

* Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face

* Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

* Ricky Starks vs. 10 Face of the Revolution qualifier

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against The Bunny

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine one of two open spots in the Revolution Triple Threat against AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (featuring John Silver and Alex Reynolds, 2point0, Santana and Ortiz, The Young Bucks, AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, Private Party, reDRagon, The Gunn Club, The Butcher and The Blade, The Best Friends)