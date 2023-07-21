ROH has announced that the new WatchROH.com website will carry pay-per-view for the first time for subscribers worldwide on Friday with Death Before Dishonor.

The ROH Death Before Dishonor show will begin at 7pm ET with the one-hour Pre-show, which will air for free via the official ROH Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels. The full show can be purchased for $39.99 via WatchROH.com, the Bleacher Report app and website, plus connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Viewers must complete their purchase via WatchROH.com.

ROH Chairman Tony Khan has announced Komander vs. Gravity in a battle of up & coming luchadores for Death Before Dishonor. A Fight Without Honor bout was also announced with The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds) taking on The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) and Stu Grayson.

The sixth title match announced for Death Before Dishonor will see The Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against Master Wato, Leon Ruffin and Ryusuke Taguchi.

The 2023 ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place this Friday, July 21 from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. Tickets are still available at the arena box office or ROHtix.com. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

PAC vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Women’s Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Athena (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dalton Castle vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Kingdom (Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M) (c)

Pure Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title

Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Master Wato, Leon Ruffin and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. The Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) (c)

Fight Without Honor Match

The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds) vs. The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) and Stu Grayson

Komander vs. Gravity

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.