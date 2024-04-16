The final numbers are in for the latest installment of AEW’s quarterly Battle Of The Belts series.

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, AEW Battle Of The Belts X drew 422,000 overnight viewers, according to PWInsider.com. The show is up from the previous AEW Battle of the Belts IX special on January 13, 2024, which drew 351,000 viewers.

The show drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic. This is up from the 1/13 episode, which finished with a 0.09 in the same coveted demo.

The 4/13 AEW Battle Of The Belts X special featured Athena vs. Red Velvet for the ROH Women’s World Championship, HOOK vs. Shane Taylor for the FTW Championship, as well as Roderick Strong vs. Rocky Romero in an AEW International Championship Eliminator bout.