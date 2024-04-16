“The Hardcore Legend” checked in on Tuesday with a positive health update.
WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley released a video on his YouTube channel today to give fans an update on his condition after suffering a concussion.
“I am very happy to report that I have improved greatly over the past few days, and symptoms from my recent concussion have subsided,” Foley wrote in addition to a video he shared with a more detailed update.
In the video, Foley stated the following:
Hello everyone, this is Mick Foley with a concussion update. You might be able to tell by the tone of my voice, it’s good news. Yeah, yeah – really good news. Even going into this weekend when I resumed my work schedule, I was a little out of it. But over the next three days, wow, really felt the fog lifting. It’s kind of like coming to the surface after you’ve been swimming under water.
I last had one of these minor concussions six years ago after riding a rollercoaster that shook me from side-to-side. And now following this episode, I’ve decided that I am no longer going to be taking on the deadly duo of Father Time and Mother Nature, because they commenced to kicking my butt, and it’s not a rematch I’m looking to have.
So I’m really happy, in a weird way, that I had this little wake-up call. I really appreciate all the well-wishes people sent me, people concerned about me. I’m doing really good. Always appreciate your support.