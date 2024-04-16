“The Hardcore Legend” checked in on Tuesday with a positive health update.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley released a video on his YouTube channel today to give fans an update on his condition after suffering a concussion.

“I am very happy to report that I have improved greatly over the past few days, and symptoms from my recent concussion have subsided,” Foley wrote in addition to a video he shared with a more detailed update.

In the video, Foley stated the following: