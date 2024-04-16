WWE has made a new signing.

Julian Baldi, who is featured on the new “WWE: Next Gen” series on Roku produced by John Cena, which premiered during WrestleMania XL Week, has announced that he has signed a deal with WWE.

Baldi, a former football player at Valdosa State University, surfaced on social media on Tuesday to confirm the exciting news.

“IT’S OFFICIAL – It had to be kept a secret but I can finally announce that I have signed with WWE,” he wrote via X today.

Baldi recently promoted the NXT live event in Venice, FL.