The final numbers are in for the latest installment of AEW’s weekly two-hour Saturday night late-night program.

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, AEW Collision drew 468,000 viewers, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. The show is up slightly from the previous week’s show on April 6, 2024, which drew 463,000 viewers.

The show drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic. This is down from the 4/6 episode, which finished with a 0.15 in the same coveted demo.

The 4/13 Collision featured Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Don Callis Family, The House of Black vs. Dante Martin, Action Andretti & Matt Sydal, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. AZM, Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty and more.