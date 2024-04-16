Enjoy “The Rated-R Superstar” while you can.

Adam Copeland recently spoke with Brandon Walker of Mostly Sports for an in-depth interview, during which he noted that he has about a year and a half left before he retires for good.

“I’ve lived a lot more life,” Copeland told Walker when asked about the differences from his two runs following his initial retirement. “As strange as that sounds, it actually does add to your utility belt out there. As a performer, any kind of performer, they have to dip into a place to pull the character off. It’s the same with wrestling. That, more than anything, is what I’ve noticed coming back. Some of the skillset I got in the acting I did during those nine years off, I did over 100 episodes of television when I was retired. You kind of pull those things back with you. I feel that’s the biggest difference.”

Copeland continued, “I might not be as fast as I used to be, but I feel mentally I’m better than I’ve ever been. That is why a guy like Tom Brady goes, ‘Yeah, well, mentally, I’m better than I’ve ever been. I see the game better than I’ve ever seen it.’ I think that’s the struggle. That’s kind of how I feel, but I’m also a realist. I don’t want to be that guy who sticks around to the point where a young guy looks at the sheet and goes, ‘Ah, okay, I have to wrestle him tonight.’ I don’t want to be that guy. I want young guys to still be excited if they’re going to hop in there with me. I figure maybe I have a year and a half left, give or take. Hopefully, I’ve gotten all the ‘yeah, yeahs’ out by that point.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.