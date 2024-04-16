WWE NXT returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. this evening for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

WWE NXT Spoiler Listing For Tonight

– Noam Dar vs Dijak

– Sol Ruca vs Lola Vice

– Joaquin Wilde vs Ridge Holland

– Tony D’Angelo And The Family Promo

– Open Challenge: Ilja Dragunov vs Je’Von Evans

– Thea Hail vs Tatum Paxley

– Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs The Authors Of Pain

– Ivar vs Josh Briggs

– Steel Cage Match: Trick Williams vs Carmelo Hayes

WWE NXT Spoilers & Backstage News For Tonight

– Metafour are listed at ringside for Noam Dar’s match.

– Blair Davenport will be involved in Sol Ruca vs Lola Vice.

– Natalya is scheduled for a promo on the titantron after the Ruca/Vice match where she will challenge Lola to an NXT Underground match.

– Shawn Spears is set to be involved in Ridge Holland vs Joaquin Wilde.

– No Quarter Catch Crew are set to interrupt The Family’s promo, but there are no names listed.

– Jacy Jayne and Lyra Valkyria are listed to get involved in Thea Hail vs Tatum Paxley.

– Nathan Frazer and Axiom will be ringside for the tag team bout.

– The opener and main event are both set for two segments, while everything else is listed for one.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.