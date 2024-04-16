A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS Wednesday night prime time program, the company has announced that “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will be appearing on this week’s show.

“The CEO Mercedes Moné will be in Indianapolis for AEW Dynamite tomorrow,” the announcement read. “She’s focused on both the AEW Dynasty TBS Title match [with] Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale [plus] the identity of her attacker last week! We’ll hear from Mercedes Moné TOMORROW on AEW on TV [at] 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS!”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the 4/17 episode of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis, IN.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/17/2024)



* Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Brody King

* Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Chris Jericho brokers meeting with HOOK and Taz

* Jon Moxley returns as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May

* AEW Champion Samoa Joe speaks

* Swerve Strickland speaks

* Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks vs. PAC, Daniel Garcia & Penta El Zero Miedo

* Mercedes Moné to speak

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Indianapolis, IN.