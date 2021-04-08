WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor recently spoke with WWE Now India to promote tonight’s title match against Karrion Kross at the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two event. Balor was asked if we might see The Demon return for tonight’s big title defense.

Balor has not wrestled as The Demon since being back in NXT, and the last time we saw his alter ego was in June 2019 at the WWE Super ShowDown event from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Balor retained the WWE Intercontinental Title over Andrade that night. Balor said transforming into The Demon at this point in his NXT run would be a step back.

“As soon as Karrion Kross came to NXT, people kinda had this idea of a dream scenario of Karrion Kross versus The Demon,” Balor said. “The battle of the two entrances, and the battle of the two darker characters. But for me, in this moment of my career, I feel like The Demon would be a step back.

“I feel like right now with my ring work as The Prince, I feel very comfortable. I feel very controlled. And I feel that’s the direction I have to go at Takeover. So I don’t wanna let anyone down. In the moments, there’s gonna be no Demon. But there’s gonna be the very dark side of The Prince that is gonna meticulously take apart Karrion Kross.”

Balor also talked about the WrestleMania 37 match he’s most looking forward to – Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

“The top picks at WrestleMania for me it’s a friendship born out of a feud with Bobby Lashley that I think we build a lot of mutual respect with each other,” Balor said. “And so I’m very excited to see how his match with Drew McIntyre goes.

“But really, for me, I’m just focusing on the match with Karrion Kross at Takeover. Once I have that out of the way, I think I’ll be able to sit back as a fan and enjoy Wrestlemania, both nights. But right now, I’m very much focused on what I have to do.”

