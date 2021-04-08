YouTube star Logan Paul reportedly had backstage problems at a recent visit to WWE.

Paul appeared on last week’s SmackDown on FOX episode for the segment with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and will be appearing at WrestleMania 37 as Zayn’s special guest during the singles match against Owens. In regards to if WWE rolled out the red carpet for Paul at SmackDown, Ringside News reports that he was treated like everyone else, but was cool to work with.

This is said to be a far cry from the last time Paul visited a WWE event. It was noted that Paul was backstage once before and there were “problems.”

A source was asked if Paul filming his popular vlog backstage was the root of the problem, and they responded, “I don’t know if it was him trying to film his vlog more than what he was doing in the vlog that caused the problem.”

Paul is known for various antics in his vlogs, so it’s possible that he tried to pull some sort of stunt for views while backstage the first time.

This most recent visit at SmackDown was much different, reportedly because of the high-dollar paycheck he’s receiving from WWE.

There’s no word on what Paul’s actual involvement in Zayn vs. Owens will be, but we will keep you updated.

