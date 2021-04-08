Prior to last night’s NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver former NXT women’s champion Io Shirai spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss a number of different topics, including how she would love to have a marquee matchup with Bayley at WrestleMania 37. Highlights from the interview are below.

Eyeing matchup with Bayley at WrestleMania 37:

“I would love to compete against Bayley. I have a great amount of respect for her. If we ever got the chance, I would like it to be on a huge stage like WrestleMania. As far as that happening at WrestleMania 37, I have not been told that yet—but never say never.”

On how much Rey Mysterio inspired her:

“I watched Rey Mysterio compete against bigger superstars when I was young and always came away impressed with how he overcame his smaller stature with his quickness. If I am able to do the same with Raquel, I will be able to inspire a lot of people just like I was inspired by Rey. I get a lot of satisfaction when I defeat any great competitors, and Raquel would be no different.”

On lessons learned:

“Always get up when you are knocked down and never give up. That’s what I have learned in wrestling, and I take that same approach in my everyday life. Everybody fails in life, but as long as you get up, you will always see the light, no matter how long it takes.”