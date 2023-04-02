Finn Balor has won gold everywhere he’s gone in his career but he no longer considers that a top priority.

The Demon spoke on this topic during a recent interview with ESPN, where he hyped up his Hell in a Cell showdown with Edge on night two of WrestleMania 39 later this evening. During his chat, Balor explained why he doesn’t value winning gold as much as he used to.

I don’t want to say that I don’t value championships as much as some people do, but I don’t think they’re the most important thing, to me, anymore. I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve won gold everywhere I’ve went, whether it was in the United Kingdom on the Independents, in Japan, in Mexico, NXT, here I’ve been Universal Champion, US Champion, Intercontinental Champion.

Staying on the subject, Balor adds that his main focus now is on creating something new rather than chasing gold.

When you’re chasing gold, and once you get it, it’s one thing, but now I’m just chasing the buzz or creating something new. That to me, is more valuable than being a champion.

Balor and Edge are set to co-main night two of WrestleMania 39. The full match order can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)