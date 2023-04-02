Thunder Rosa gives an update on when she might return to the ring for AEW.

La Mera Mera has been out of action with a back injury since the fall of 2022, one that forced her to relinquish her AEW women’s title prior to defending it against Toni Storm at ALL OUT. Rosa has since returned to AEW to do commentary alongside the Spanish-language team but has not competed since.

Rosa was asked about her status during an appearance on the Busted Open WrestleMania Party. Here is what she had to say:

That’s the question everyone asks me during the signings. Unfortunately, I wasn’t cleared and I don’t think I’m going to be cleared anytime soon. I need another MRI.

