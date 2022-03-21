WWE superstar and current United States champion Finn Balor recently spoke with the Irish Sun about all things pro-wrestling, including his desire for WWE to return to his home-country of Ireland. Highlights from the interview are below.

What the current state is of Irish wrestling:

“I think it has a better standing than it has ever had in the past. I know it took a big hit during Covid, but I know OTT is back up and running and had a big show last weekend and it was very successful.”

Recalls going to an OTT show back in 2016 while out of WWE due to injury:

“One of the most memorable nights of my career, believe it or not, and not even as an in-ring performance, as such. I was in the locker room, and I say ‘locker room’ It wasn’t much of a locker room but I was in the locker room as the Irish anthem was playing and I was with two of my best friends: Sean ‘Maxxer’ Brennan, and Paddy Morrow. Everyone was under the impression that I was just there to hang out and shoot some stuff for a WWE Network show. I went out and did the promo and it was very bittersweet because, obviously, being hurt and being unable to perform. Any time you step in the ring, you want to be able to perform, but just to feel that energy and that welcome from the Irish people that night was so beautiful and something I want to be able to give back to them in the future.”

Wants WWE to return to Ireland:

“Any time the opportunity comes to wrestle in Ireland, obviously, I am always looking forward to, but the idea of one of our larger TV events going there was an absolute dream. That was something I was super excited about before it got postponed, and then postponed again, and then eventually cancelled, and hopefully, we can get back to a climate and world where we can start running more lucrative shows out there in Ireland and England.”