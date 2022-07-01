The first-ever Dot Combat Match has been announced for the Countdown To Against All Odds event on Friday night.

Impact Digital Media Champion Rich Swann will defend his title against Brian Myers in the Dot Combat Match during the Against All Odds pre-show. This will likely be a no DQ match of sorts. The Countdown To Against All Odds show will air live at 7:30pm ET via YouTube and Impact Plus.

It was also announced on tonight’s go-home show that the X Division Title will be defended at Against All Odds. Mike Bailey will defend against Trey Miguel, who defeated Steve Maclin, Chris Bey and Laredo Kid to become the new #1 contender. This will be Bailey’s first title defense since winning the strap in Ultimate X at Slammiversary on June 19, defeating Miguel, former champion Ace Austin, Alex Zayne, Andrew Everett, and Kenny King.

America’s Most Wanted isn’t the only tag team reuniting at Against All Odds as Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin of The Motor City Machine Guns will return to action together, going up against Ace Austin and Chris Bey of The Bullet Club. This will be the first standard tag team match for The MCMG since they defeated Bey and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White back on the March 17 Impact, and then took a loss to Bey and White on the March 31 Impact.

The 2022 Impact Against All Odds event will air live this Friday, July 1 from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Raven will appear live.

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) vs. America’s Most Wanted (James Storm, Chris Harris), Heath, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James and Mia Yim

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Ace Austin)

Countdown To Against All Odds Pre-show: Dot Combat Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

