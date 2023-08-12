A first-ever matchup is happening on the August 16th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett announced on tonight’s Rampage that he will face Jeff Hardy at the event in the first-ever Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match. This match is being done due to a sponsorship with the soon to be released Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game.

In conjunction with @TXChainSawGame, THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite, the FIRST-EVER Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match Championship will go down between @RealJeffJarrett and @JEFFHARDYBRAND! Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KPhPQncC0y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2023

It was also announced that Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW International Championship against Wheeler Yuta at the event. The match was made official after Cassidy made his 28th successful defense earlier this evening on Rampage.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN:

-Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF will discuss the All In main event

-Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch

-Kenny Omega has a sit-down interview with Jim Ross

-The Bunny vs. Britt Baker, winner challenges for the AEW women’s title at All In

-Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Gates Of Agony

-Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW International Championship against Wheeler Yuta