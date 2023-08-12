Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Champion.

The champ defeated Johnny TV (aka John Morrison, Johnny Elite) on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage from Columbus, Ohio. This marked Cassidy’s 28th successful defense since winning the title from PAC back in the fall of 2022. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Johnny is bringing his innovative offense to TV tonight on #AEWRampage! Could we see the #AEW International Championship change hands? Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@OrangeCassidy | @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/539bCdJYuW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2023

Full results to Rampage can be found here.