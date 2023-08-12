The AEW Women’s World Championship All In tournament kicks off tonight, and the return of Orange Cassidy:

Saraya vs. Skye Blue

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Johnny TV

Aussie Open vs. The Outrunners

Brian Cage vs. Darby Allin

AEW Rampage 8/11/23

From the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio!

Match #1. Brian Cage vs. Darby Allin

Allin charges and sends Cage to the outside, where Allin follows with a suicide dive and Cage shrugs him off. Allin gets thrown into the guard rail then Cage walks up the stairs with him in a suplex and tosses him in the ring. Deadlift superplex from the outside in by Cage. Cage biels him into the turnbuckle. Both men fight to the outside and Darby jumps on Cage’s back, locking in a rear naked choke. Cage runs and puts them both through the table at ringside! Cage drags Darby back in the ring and gets two. Cage in control now, locking in a Texas Cloverleaf but Darby gets to the ropes. Darby side steps a charging Cage and connects with a tornado Scorpion Death Drop. Diving foot stomp by Darby. Over the top Stunner gets two. Darby looks for the Code Red but Cage catches him and powerbombs him. A second powerbomb and Cage sits out with it. Two count. Darby hits the foot sweep on Cage and sets him up on the apron, before going up top and crushing Cage with a Coffin Drop! Cage beats the count at 8 but walks into a big Code Red! One, two, no! Darby goes up top but Prince Nana provides the distraction and Cage swipes his leg out, causing Darby go land on the mat hard. F10 by Cage gets two. Avalanche Crucifix Bomb by Darby as Cage holds on, but Darby rolls through for a cradle and gets the win!

Winner: Darby Allin

Rating: ***. All action sprint to start the show, and these guys know each other very well. Big win for Darby ahead of All In.

Britt Baker is here with Renee. Baker puts over Bunny’s return from injury but says nobody is stopping her from holding up that title in front of 80k people at All In

Match #2. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Johnny TV w/ QTV

Hands in the pockets early as Cassidy sends Johnny to the outside with a dropkick. Harley Cameron is on the apron as all of the rest of QTV gets on the apron, but Cassidy turns the referee around and they all get ejected. Wheeler Yuta is here now on the far side and trips up Cassidy, allowing Johnny to hit a springboard corkscrew kick. Yuta retreats to the commentary table as Johnny slingshots Cassidy underneath the bottom rope. Triangle choke by Johnny as we go to commercial. Back from break as Johnny sweeps Cassidy’s leg out from underneath him on the apron and drills him with a knee to the face. Cassidy is hanging upside down from the middle rope to the floor and Johnny misses a kick. Suicide dive by Cassidy and a diving crossbody back in the ring. Satellite DDT by Cassidy is countered into a swinging neckbreaker by Johnny. Two count. Running knee to the face by Johnny but he misses Starship Pain! Cassidy heads up top and hits the diving DDT off the top. Satellite DDT inside the ring right into the Orange Punch! Beach Break and this one is over!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***. Another sprint of a match here. Johnny TV’s role in AEW seems pretty defined, as he can have a good match with anyone and Cassidy continues his roll.

After the match, Yuta makes his way to the ring and Cassidy takes the mic and calls him on, but Moxley and Claudio come from behind… and then walk back up the ramp. Yuta says that attacking him is beneath the BCC and Yuta wants to take the only thing that Cassidy cares about… the International Championship.

Ian Riccaboni talks us through an excellent video package, hyping up the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship.

Match #3. Aussie Open vs. The OutRunners

Mark Davis and Turbo Floyd to start. Big boot and senton by Aussie Open. Double gorilla press to Truth Magnum. Double clotheslines to the OutRunners sends them to the outside and both of them get sandwiched at ringside. Superkick into an assisted punt to the face. Assisted Ace Crusher by Aussie Open. Double lariat and the Fidget Spinner finishes this one.

Winners: Aussie Open

Rating: NR.

Mark Davis grabs the mic and says MJF and Cole don’t have what it takes to be a tag team. Fletcher says the only reason the fans care is because they’re waiting for the inevitable MJF double cross. Aussie Open accepts the challenge!

Match #4. Skye Blue vs. Saraya

The winner of this match heads to All In in the four-way match at All In. Both women trade about ten pinning combinations here before Saraya stops the momentum with a kick to the stomach. Saraya charges but eats a back elbow. Diving crossbody off the top by Blue gets two. Saraya retreats to the outside there Ruby Soho and Toni Storm are. Blue lands a PK to Storm off the apron but misses a cannonball dive. Saraya sends Blue into the guard rail and then the post. Charging knee strike in the corner by Saraya and a rising knee to a seated Blue for two. Blue takes Saraya down with a tieres and a big knee on the ropes. Saraya catches a kick but Blue rebounds with an enziguiri. Blue looks for SkyeFall but Saraya counters with a superkick. Two count. Saraya grapevines the legs and tries to grab an arm but Blue gets to the bottom rope and forces the break. Blue blocks a neckbreaker and hits a superkick of her own. Code Blue! Storm gets on the apron to distract the referee as Ruby sprays the spray paint in her face! Implact DDT by Saraya and this one is over!

Winner: Saraya

Rating: **3/4. The women have main evented AEW shows three times in four episodes, maybe Tony read that one dude’s sign? Nice win for Saraya and All In should be something special. Blue is getting better and better.

Final Thoughts: Eazy sixty minutes of Rampage this week. Three really entertaining matches, a big segment with Aussie Open, very easy watch this week. 8/10.